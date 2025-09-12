Tech Titans to Invest Billions in UK Data Centers

Tech giants OpenAI and Nvidia are reportedly gearing up to invest billions in UK data centers. According to Bloomberg News, the announcement is expected to coincide with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the country next week.

The substantial investment aims to boost the UK's technological infrastructure, marking a significant collaboration between major players in the field. Sources with knowledge of the situation have indicated that this could be a pivotal moment for the industry.

While Bloomberg reports on this groundbreaking development, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims as of now. Further details are awaited as the tech landscape in the UK is poised for potential growth.