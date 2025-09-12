Tragic Loss in Uttar Pradesh: Hospital Closure After Newborn Deaths

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has been temporarily closed by the health department after the deaths of two newborns on Thursday.

The first incident involved Manisha, of Sataipurva, who delivered at the district women's hospital. Her newborn's deteriorating condition led to his transfer to the private facility on Bahraich Road, where he tragically passed away.

Additionally, Kiran Singh's newborn faced a similar fate. The consecutive deaths spurred public outcry, prompting the hospital operator to flee. Authorities have sealed the facility's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, with investigations underway and complaints filed by affected families.

