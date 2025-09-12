Perfectionism Linked to Chronic Pain: The Hidden Psychological Impact

A groundbreaking study has revealed a significant link between chronic pain conditions, such as back pain and migraines, and elevated perfectionism levels. This research emphasizes the critical role psychological factors play in managing chronic health conditions.

Chronic pain, persisting beyond the typical healing period or lasting over three months, poses significant challenges for sufferers, who, according to the study, report higher perfectionism and reduced self-compassion. Published in the journal Psychology and Health, these findings align with the 'perfectionism-social disconnection' model.

The study's lead author, Dr. Graeme Ditchburn, suggests interventions focused on enhancing self-compassion and mitigating perfectionistic tendencies could offer relief to those burdened by chronic pain. By examining over 1,000 participants, researchers aim to shed light on strategies to address the psychological underpinnings of chronic pain management.

