Healthcare Crisis in Arunachal Pradesh as Doctors Strike Over Assault

Hospitals in Arunachal Pradesh closed for 48 hours following an assault on two doctors, restricting services to emergencies only. The shutdown, led by healthcare associations, aims to demand better security measures, while tensions rise over the risk to patient welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic swept through Arunachal Pradesh as hospitals suspended routine services for 48 hours to protest the assault on two doctors. Emergency services remained available, but families faced distress as they sought medical aid for children and the elderly.

The protest followed a violent attack on doctors at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. Healthcare associations demanded immediate safety improvements from the government while voicing fears over workplace security.

The medical community and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union urged for urgent talks to prevent further healthcare disruptions and safeguard patient welfare amidst the shutdown's consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

