Health News Roundup: Intercept Pharma Withdraws Drug, China's Food Safety Law, and AI Mental Health Devices

Recent health news highlights include Intercept Pharmaceuticals withdrawing Ocaliva from the U.S. market, China's legislation to enhance food safety regulations, and the FDA's upcoming evaluation of AI-enabled mental health devices. These developments reflect ongoing challenges and changes in the global health sector.

Updated: 12-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:31 IST
In recent developments, Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced the withdrawal of its Ocaliva liver disease drug from the U.S. market following a directive from the FDA citing concerns over liver injury cases. This marks another hurdle for the company, which previously faced regulatory challenges with the same drug.

China's legislature has approved stricter food safety laws, enhancing oversight and imposing harsher penalties for violations. This amendment is set to take effect on December 1 and aims to improve the transportation regulation of key liquid foods and infant formula products.

The FDA is set to assess AI-enabled mental health devices in an upcoming advisory panel meeting, highlighting their potential to bridge gaps in mental health service access while examining the risks involved. These discussions are part of broader efforts to integrate digital tools in healthcare.

