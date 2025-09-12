Inside North Korea’s War on Foreign Media: A Deadly Crackdown

North Korea has intensified a crackdown on personal freedoms by executing people for distributing foreign media, including popular South Korean dramas, according to a recent U.N. human rights report. The country has become the world's most restrictive, as surveillance becomes more pervasive and punishments more severe, including the death penalty.

The U.N. report, based on interviews with over 300 escapees, reveals an increase in executions for both normal and political crimes since COVID-19-era restrictions took hold. James Heenan, head of the U.N. human rights office for North Korea, noted a rise in executions under laws instituted since 2015, aimed at controlling citizens' lives.

The report outlines new developments since 2014, following a decade-old U.N. document that accused North Korea of crimes against humanity. Despite partial improvements like a reduction in guard violence, the country maintains severe remote control through surveillance and forced child labor in dangerous conditions.

