Left Menu

CDC Awards RPI to Investigate Vaccine-Autism Link

The CDC plans to grant Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute a contract to explore the link between vaccines and autism using unique databases. The decision, posted on SAM.gov, highlights RPI's capacity to conduct advanced statistical analyses. Comments from involved parties are currently unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:48 IST
CDC Awards RPI to Investigate Vaccine-Autism Link
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is poised to award Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) a crucial contract aimed at investigating the possible correlation between vaccines and autism prevalence. The announcement was officially disclosed on the government contracting portal, SAM.gov, by the CDC Office of Acquisition Services late Thursday.

The initiative by CDC underscores RPI's exceptional capability to connect children with maternal cohorts through proprietary databases that remain de-identified, allowing for sophisticated statistical analyses within the designated project timeline. This sets the foundation for in-depth research in the field.

Despite the promising development, the Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC, and RPI have yet to issue statements or comments regarding the new collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres are in role of Pandavas: Gandhi at party meet.

BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres ...

 India
2
NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

 Global
3
France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

 France
4
Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025