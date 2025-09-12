CDC Awards RPI to Investigate Vaccine-Autism Link
The CDC plans to grant Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute a contract to explore the link between vaccines and autism using unique databases. The decision, posted on SAM.gov, highlights RPI's capacity to conduct advanced statistical analyses. Comments from involved parties are currently unavailable.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is poised to award Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) a crucial contract aimed at investigating the possible correlation between vaccines and autism prevalence. The announcement was officially disclosed on the government contracting portal, SAM.gov, by the CDC Office of Acquisition Services late Thursday.
The initiative by CDC underscores RPI's exceptional capability to connect children with maternal cohorts through proprietary databases that remain de-identified, allowing for sophisticated statistical analyses within the designated project timeline. This sets the foundation for in-depth research in the field.
Despite the promising development, the Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC, and RPI have yet to issue statements or comments regarding the new collaboration.
