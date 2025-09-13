Left Menu

Health Sector Headlines: From Regulatory Moves to Strikes

From Intercept Pharma pulling its liver disease drug off the U.S. market to China strengthening food safety laws, a summary of significant developments in the health sector. Other highlights include Nigeria's public doctors striking over pay issues and advances in AI digital mental health devices. Global health dynamics continue to evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 02:27 IST
Health Sector Headlines: From Regulatory Moves to Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of significant developments Thursday, Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced it is withdrawing its liver disease drug, Ocaliva, from the U.S. market, following a request by the Food and Drug Administration. This decision emerges as another challenging moment for the company after the FDA declined full approval for the drug, citing cases of liver injury among patients.

Notably, China's top legislative body has introduced a new amendment to its food safety laws, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. Effective December 1, the revised law aims to bolster regulatory oversight and impose more stringent penalties on violations, particularly focusing on improving the safety of liquid food transportation.

Ahead of November's meeting of the U.S. FDA's Digital Health Advisory Committee, interest is mounting around the emergent class of AI-enabled mental health devices. The advisory panel aims to explore how these digital tools might mitigate the expanding gap in access to mental health services while assessing any associated risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICE Shooting Sparks Controversy Amid 'Operation Midway Blitz'

ICE Shooting Sparks Controversy Amid 'Operation Midway Blitz'

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Dual Military Policy Unveiled

Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Dual Military Policy Unveiled

 South Korea
3
France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

 United Kingdom
4
Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025