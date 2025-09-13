Health Sector Headlines: From Regulatory Moves to Strikes

In a series of significant developments Thursday, Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced it is withdrawing its liver disease drug, Ocaliva, from the U.S. market, following a request by the Food and Drug Administration. This decision emerges as another challenging moment for the company after the FDA declined full approval for the drug, citing cases of liver injury among patients.

Notably, China's top legislative body has introduced a new amendment to its food safety laws, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. Effective December 1, the revised law aims to bolster regulatory oversight and impose more stringent penalties on violations, particularly focusing on improving the safety of liquid food transportation.

Ahead of November's meeting of the U.S. FDA's Digital Health Advisory Committee, interest is mounting around the emergent class of AI-enabled mental health devices. The advisory panel aims to explore how these digital tools might mitigate the expanding gap in access to mental health services while assessing any associated risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)