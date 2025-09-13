Global Health Headlines: Regulatory Shifts and Pharmaceutical Updates
The health sector is undergoing significant developments, with the withdrawal of Intercept Pharma's liver drug from the US market upon FDA's request, China's food safety legislation passed, and upcoming FDA panel meetings on AI mental health devices. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca halts its UK investment, and Nigerian doctors strike over pay issues.
In a series of notable developments, the health sector is witnessing impactful changes across various regions. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has announced the withdrawal of its liver disease drug, Ocaliva, from the U.S. market due to directives from the Food and Drug Administration. This marks another hurdle for the company following the FDA's refusal to grant full approval last year due to liver injury reports among patients.
On the legislative front, China's top lawmakers have greenlighted an amendment to strengthen food safety regulations, as detailed by state broadcaster CCTV. The reform, aimed at enhancing oversight on key liquid food transport such as infant formulas, is set to take effect on December 1. Furthermore, the U.S. FDA is gearing up for an advisory meeting on November 6 to delve into AI-enabled mental health devices, a fast-emerging technology with significant potential and associated risks.
Globally, disruptions include AstraZeneca's decision to pause its planned investment in Britain and Nigerian doctors initiating a strike to protest unresolved payment issues. Each of these events contributes to the evolving landscape of health regulations, pharmaceutical strategies, and workforce challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Woman Takes Stand Against Harassment in Thane
Prime Minister Modi's Manipur Visit: Rain and Resilience Amidst Preparations
Those neglected before are at forefront now, those marginalised earlier in mainstream at present: PM in Mizoram.
Transformative Railway Projects in the Northeast: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy
Mizoram Makes Railway History with First Rajdhani Express