Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Dr. Bal Chander from Himachal Pradesh has developed a groundbreaking Blood Analysis System that received a US patent. The device aids real-time monitoring of critically ill patients, inspired by personal tragedies. Completed in one year without external support, it also received ratification from the European Patent Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:32 IST
An innovative Blood Analysis System devised by Dr. Bal Chander from Himachal Pradesh has been awarded a US patent, marking a significant advancement in real-time patient monitoring. The system addresses the urgent needs of critically ill patients by offering dynamic and continuous measurement of blood levels.

Dr. Chander, Professor of Pathology at Dr. Rajender Prasad Medical College, was driven by personal loss to create this device, which was developed in just one year without external collaboration. Unique in its design, the system can continuously measure and correct levels of blood molecules and ions, tailored to patient-specific requirements without the need for drugs.

The European Patent Office has also ratified the originality of Dr. Chander's creation, further cementing its potential impact on medical treatment. Unlike current practices that rely on intermittent testing, this system promises efficient and timely intervention in critical care settings, showcasing a potentially transformative advancement in the medical field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

