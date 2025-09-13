Health Sector Faces Dynamic Changes Amid FDA Requests and Legislative Shifts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced the withdrawal of its liver disease drug, Ocaliva, from the U.S. market at the request of the Food and Drug Administration. This decision marks another challenge for the company following FDA's previous refusal to fully approve the drug due to concerns over liver injury cases.

China's legislative body has recently passed a significant bill aimed at strengthening food safety protocols. As per China Central Television, the updated law will enhance regulatory oversight and impose stiffer penalties for violations, specifically targeting the transportation of key liquid foods and infant formula, effective December 1.

The U.S. FDA is gearing up for a crucial advisory panel meeting in November to evaluate the growing field of AI-powered digital mental health devices. The agency aims to explore the potential of these tools in bridging mental health service gaps while assessing the inherent risks posed by this emerging technology.

