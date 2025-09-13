Left Menu

Health Sector Faces Dynamic Changes Amid FDA Requests and Legislative Shifts

Recent developments in the health sector include Intercept Pharma pulling a liver drug from the U.S. market following FDA's request, China's legislative steps to enhance food safety, and the U.S. FDA's focus on AI mental health devices. Meanwhile, various sectors face legislative, economic, and strategic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:30 IST
Health Sector Faces Dynamic Changes Amid FDA Requests and Legislative Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced the withdrawal of its liver disease drug, Ocaliva, from the U.S. market at the request of the Food and Drug Administration. This decision marks another challenge for the company following FDA's previous refusal to fully approve the drug due to concerns over liver injury cases.

China's legislative body has recently passed a significant bill aimed at strengthening food safety protocols. As per China Central Television, the updated law will enhance regulatory oversight and impose stiffer penalties for violations, specifically targeting the transportation of key liquid foods and infant formula, effective December 1.

The U.S. FDA is gearing up for a crucial advisory panel meeting in November to evaluate the growing field of AI-powered digital mental health devices. The agency aims to explore the potential of these tools in bridging mental health service gaps while assessing the inherent risks posed by this emerging technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

 India
2
Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

 India
3
Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

 India
4
Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025