Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Campaign: Uniting Ministries for Women's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and the 8th 'Poshan Maah' on September 17, focusing on healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children. The campaign involves multiple ministries and aims to improve health access nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:23 IST
On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' along with the 8th 'Poshan Maah'. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across the country, according to the Union health ministry.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Union ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development, aims to ensure the delivery of comprehensive health services. It involves the integration of 'Poshan Maah' activities, large-scale nutrition counselling, and awareness campaigns on anaemia prevention and balanced diets.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen screening and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases and promote overall maternal, child, and adolescent health. It mobilizes communities towards healthy lifestyle practices, with comprehensive collaboration from various ministries and private healthcare stakeholders across India.

