The Sunscreen Dilemma: Balancing Skin Protection and Vitamin D Levels

A study published in the British Journal of Dermatology reveals that daily use of SPF50+ sunscreen can increase the risk of vitamin D deficiency. Despite this, individuals should continue sunscreen use to prevent skin cancer, while considering vitamin D supplements, especially in winter months.

A recent study has unveiled the impact of daily SPF50+ sunscreen use on vitamin D levels, revealing an increased risk of deficiency. While sun protection is critical for preventing skin cancer, the findings highlight the need for those using high SPF sunscreens to consider vitamin D supplements.

Conducted across eastern states of Australia, the study involved 639 adults divided into sunscreen and control groups. The results showed a rise in vitamin D levels during summer; however, the increase was notably less in the sunscreen group, indicating a higher deficiency risk.

This marks the first global study to assess routine high-SPF sunscreen usage. Despite its implications, dermatologists emphasize the ongoing necessity of daily sunscreen application, advising supplement intake to maintain adequate vitamin D, especially during winter.

