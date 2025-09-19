Left Menu

Rare Brain Infection Claims Seventh Life in Kerala

Updated: 19-09-2025 21:52 IST
  • India

A 59-year-old man named Rahim has died from amoebic meningoencephalitis at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, marking the seventh death from the rare brain infection in Kerala over the past month.

Rahim, who hailed from Chavakkad in the Thrissur district, was admitted on Thursday in critical condition and succumbed to the illness a day later, according to hospital authorities.

Health officials have launched chlorination campaigns to control the disease spread, as currently, 10 patients are under treatment for the infection, tied to contaminated water and caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba prevalent in stagnant freshwaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

