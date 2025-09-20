Health News Highlights: GE Healthcare's China Unit Sale, US Vaccine Policy Updates, and New Cancer Therapies

GE Healthcare is considering options for its China unit, including a possible sale or partnership. This move comes amid a strategic reevaluation of global operations, as the company consults with advisers.

The US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has revised its policy, moving away from blanket COVID-19 vaccine recommendations in favor of physician-guided decisions. Meanwhile, the FDA has approved Merck's subcutaneous version of Keytruda, enhancing cancer treatment accessibility.

In other news, UNAIDS could close by 2026 as part of a UN restructuring plan driven by funding cuts. This reflects broader shifts in global health management strategies.

