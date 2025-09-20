Health News Highlights: GE Healthcare's China Unit Sale, US Vaccine Policy Updates, and New Cancer Therapies
Recent health news includes GE Healthcare's potential sale of its China unit, changes in US COVID vaccine recommendations, Merck's new injectable cancer therapy approval, and significant moves in the global healthcare market. Also, the UN proposes closing UNAIDS by 2026 due to funding issues.
GE Healthcare is considering options for its China unit, including a possible sale or partnership. This move comes amid a strategic reevaluation of global operations, as the company consults with advisers.
The US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has revised its policy, moving away from blanket COVID-19 vaccine recommendations in favor of physician-guided decisions. Meanwhile, the FDA has approved Merck's subcutaneous version of Keytruda, enhancing cancer treatment accessibility.
In other news, UNAIDS could close by 2026 as part of a UN restructuring plan driven by funding cuts. This reflects broader shifts in global health management strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)