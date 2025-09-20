Pioneering Heart and Lung Transplant Centre Launched in Gurugram

A state-of-the-art heart and lung transplant centre has been inaugurated at a private hospital in Gurugram, set to serve patients across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR. The centre, spearheaded by Dr Sandeep Attawar, promises to be a beacon of hope and a literal lifeline for patients in north India.

Onkar S Kanwar, chairman of Artemis Hospitals, emphasized the centre's mission to not just secure survival but restore dignity, hope, and quality of life. This new facility relieves the strain on north Indian families who previously had to travel long distances for transplants, effectively bridging a critical healthcare gap.

Guurgram's new transplant centre offers groundbreaking advantages, like allowing patients to register in two states simultaneously, enhancing their chances of receiving timely transplants. Advanced services like mechanical circulatory support and comprehensive patient care throughout the transplant journey pave the way for better patient outcomes.

