Left Menu

Pioneering Heart and Lung Transplant Centre Launched in Gurugram

A cutting-edge heart and lung transplant centre has opened at Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, led by Dr Sandeep Attawar. This facility aims to aid patients in north India, offering dual-state registration to improve transplant chances and reduce travel burdens previously required for such care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:59 IST
Pioneering Heart and Lung Transplant Centre Launched in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A state-of-the-art heart and lung transplant centre has been inaugurated at a private hospital in Gurugram, set to serve patients across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR. The centre, spearheaded by Dr Sandeep Attawar, promises to be a beacon of hope and a literal lifeline for patients in north India.

Onkar S Kanwar, chairman of Artemis Hospitals, emphasized the centre's mission to not just secure survival but restore dignity, hope, and quality of life. This new facility relieves the strain on north Indian families who previously had to travel long distances for transplants, effectively bridging a critical healthcare gap.

Guurgram's new transplant centre offers groundbreaking advantages, like allowing patients to register in two states simultaneously, enhancing their chances of receiving timely transplants. Advanced services like mechanical circulatory support and comprehensive patient care throughout the transplant journey pave the way for better patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
2
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq
3
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
4
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025