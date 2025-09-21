Left Menu

Outrage and Unrest Following Hospital Incident in Manipur

A doctor was assaulted and property vandalized at a Manipur hospital following a patient's death, allegedly due to medical negligence. The incident led to a shutdown of services, demanding justice for staff and blaming the violence. Authorities promise an investigation and appeal for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:30 IST
Outrage and Unrest Following Hospital Incident in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation erupted at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur's capital, Imphal, following the death of a patient, allegedly due to medical negligence, on Sunday.

Angry family members, joined by locals, clashed with hospital staff, leading to property damage and an assault on a doctor. In response, the Teachers and Medical Officers Association (TAMOA) announced a complete shutdown of all hospital services, including the outpatients' department (OPD) and emergency care, pending the arrest of those involved in the violence.

The incident has sparked widespread protests demanding accountability from hospital authorities. While the RIMS administration has committed to addressing the family's grievances, they have condemned the violent acts, stressing the disruption to essential services and potential legal repercussions.

