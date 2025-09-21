Outrage and Unrest Following Hospital Incident in Manipur

A violent altercation erupted at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur's capital, Imphal, following the death of a patient, allegedly due to medical negligence, on Sunday.

Angry family members, joined by locals, clashed with hospital staff, leading to property damage and an assault on a doctor. In response, the Teachers and Medical Officers Association (TAMOA) announced a complete shutdown of all hospital services, including the outpatients' department (OPD) and emergency care, pending the arrest of those involved in the violence.

The incident has sparked widespread protests demanding accountability from hospital authorities. While the RIMS administration has committed to addressing the family's grievances, they have condemned the violent acts, stressing the disruption to essential services and potential legal repercussions.