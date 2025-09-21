Protests Erupt Over Newborn Deaths in Hospital Rat Infestation Scandal

In the wake of a tragic incident at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, a tribal organization has initiated an indefinite protest, demanding accountability following the deaths of two newborns who were bitten by rats in the hospital.

The protestors have accused high-ranking officials of negligence, calling for their suspension and criminal charges. They argue that justice will elude the families of the deceased infants unless action is taken against the hospital's top authorities.

Hospital management insists the infants' deaths were due to other health complications, not rat bites. However, administrative measures have been enacted against eight staff members to address the situation, amidst ongoing public outrage.

