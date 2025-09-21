Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Newborn Deaths in Hospital Rat Infestation Scandal

A tribal organization launched a protest at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital following the death of two newborns bitten by rats. They demand action against top officials for alleged negligence. Hospital authorities claim the deaths were due to other health issues. Disciplinary action has been initiated against several officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of a tragic incident at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, a tribal organization has initiated an indefinite protest, demanding accountability following the deaths of two newborns who were bitten by rats in the hospital.

The protestors have accused high-ranking officials of negligence, calling for their suspension and criminal charges. They argue that justice will elude the families of the deceased infants unless action is taken against the hospital's top authorities.

Hospital management insists the infants' deaths were due to other health complications, not rat bites. However, administrative measures have been enacted against eight staff members to address the situation, amidst ongoing public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

