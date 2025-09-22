Protest Erupts Over Toddler's Death at Capital Hospital
A protest erupted at Capital Hospital after the death of one-year-old Ayushman Sahu, with family alleging medical negligence. The hospital staff faced accusations of administering wrong medication. The incident drew locals' ire, leading to a blockade, as authorities promised a fair investigation. Compensation was announced for the family.
On Monday, a storm of protest engulfed Capital Hospital following the death of one-year-old Ayushman Sahu. The family of the deceased accused the hospital staff of medical negligence and administering incorrect medication, igniting fury among locals.
The young boy, a resident of Salia Sahi slum, was admitted with cold and fever symptoms. Despite initial treatment, his condition deteriorated, resulting in a return to the hospital, where he later passed away. The family demanded accountability for the alleged oversight.
In the aftermath of the tragic death, a significant crowd gathered to express their discontent, leading to a public blockade. Despite police intervention, tensions ran high. Health authorities have promised an impartial investigation, while the Chief Minister announced financial support to the bereaved family.
