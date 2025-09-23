Gates and Kennedy: Divergent Paths on Vaccine Policy

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates recently met with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss their conflicting views on vaccines. Although the two agreed to disagree, Gates voiced his concerns about the rising vaccine skepticism, particularly in lower-income nations.

Gates highlighted the tragic implications of such skepticism, noting that while the rich world might see a modest increase in deaths, every life should count. He emphasized the dire situation in low-income countries, where diseases like measles can result in disproportionate mortality rates.

Despite their differences, Gates remains hopeful about potential collaboration with Kennedy, stressing pragmatism as a path forward. At the same time, Gates underscored the importance of U.S. support for global health initiatives and pledged significant funds to combat diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)