Left Menu

Gates and Kennedy: Divergent Paths on Vaccine Policy

Bill Gates and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a meeting to discuss their differing views on vaccines. Despite agreeing to disagree, Gates expressed concern over the growing vaccine skepticism, especially in low-income countries where it could lead to higher mortality rates from diseases like measles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:59 IST
Gates and Kennedy: Divergent Paths on Vaccine Policy
Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates recently met with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss their conflicting views on vaccines. Although the two agreed to disagree, Gates voiced his concerns about the rising vaccine skepticism, particularly in lower-income nations.

Gates highlighted the tragic implications of such skepticism, noting that while the rich world might see a modest increase in deaths, every life should count. He emphasized the dire situation in low-income countries, where diseases like measles can result in disproportionate mortality rates.

Despite their differences, Gates remains hopeful about potential collaboration with Kennedy, stressing pragmatism as a path forward. At the same time, Gates underscored the importance of U.S. support for global health initiatives and pledged significant funds to combat diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
2
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan
3
Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025