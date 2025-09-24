Indonesia's Bond Auction Triumph: Exceeding Expectations
Indonesia successfully raised 33 trillion rupiah from a recent bond auction, surpassing its target of 27 trillion rupiah. The auction received higher bids compared to the previous event held on September 9, showing increased investor interest.
Indonesia surpassed its bond auction expectations this week, securing 33 trillion rupiah ($1.98 billion), as reported by the finance ministry on Wednesday. This figure notably exceeds the government's goal of 27 trillion rupiah.
Total bids reached an impressive 98.46 trillion rupiah, indicating heightened investor confidence compared to the prior auction on September 9, which attracted 79.55 trillion rupiah in bids.
Exchange rates show $1 equals 16,660 rupiah, underscoring the significance of this financial achievement.
