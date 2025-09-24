Are New Autism Treatments Backed by Science?

The US government has sparked debate with its new guidelines on preventing and treating autism. The recommendations discourage pregnant women from using painkillers like paracetamol due to potential links with autism.

A key focus of the guidance is leucovorin, a derivative of folic acid more commonly used in cancer treatment, which is proposed to address speech difficulties in children with autism. Experts theorize that folate deficiency in the brain may lead to autism-like symptoms.

Although some studies indicate leucovorin improves autism symptoms, more research is needed before these recommendations can be solidified. Current evidence does not justify changes in medical practice, and care for autism should remain evidence-based until more robust data is available.

(With inputs from agencies.)