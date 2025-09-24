The Hidden Cardiovascular Risk: Spotlight on Elevated Lipoprotein(a)

Ahead of World Heart Day, experts convened to discuss the overlooked risk factor of elevated lipoprotein(a) in cardiovascular health. Known as the "little a with big consequences," this genetic condition affects 1 in 5 individuals globally but is seldom tested, raising urgent calls for awareness.

Key voices from the healthcare sector, including academia and patient advocacy, emphasized the need to incorporate Lp(a) testing into national heart health guidelines. Despite its significant role in heart disease, the condition remains largely invisible in current health strategies, particularly in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Survey data highlights a critical knowledge gap, with only 22% aware of Lp(a) testing and just 7% having undergone testing. Experts urge immediate action to integrate Lp(a) detection into healthcare systems to save lives by addressing this silent risk factor.

