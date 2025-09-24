Narayana Health City: Celebrating Two Decades of Neuro Excellence

Narayana Health City in Bengaluru has reached a milestone of conducting over one lakh neurological procedures in the past 20 years, cementing its reputation as a leader in advanced Brain and Neuro Care in India. This achievement is a testament to its cutting-edge treatments and unwavering patient trust.

One significant case involved a 21-year-old student, Ms. Deepa, who suffered from persistent seizures. Despite aggressive medication, her condition, known as super-refractory status epilepticus, persisted beyond 24 hours. Through coordinated care from a multidisciplinary team, Ms. Deepa made a remarkable recovery and regained independence.

Another case highlighted technological advancement in treating movement disorders. Mr. Rajesh, 50, suffered from severe dystonia. The Deep Brain Stimulation procedure used at Narayana Health City significantly relieved his symptoms, demonstrating the transformative potential of innovative neurological interventions.

