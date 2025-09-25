Pregnancy Health: Tylenol Debate Sparks Concern Over Autism Link

President Trump's comments have stirred a heated debate regarding the safety of Tylenol use during pregnancy. Despite a lack of scientific evidence linking the medication to autism, pregnant women are expressing increased concern and questioning their healthcare providers.

Medical professionals, including Dr. Rana Alissa and Dr. Rachel Blake, are reassuring patients about Tylenol's safety, even as misinformation spreads. Organizations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, alongside drug maker Kenvue, have criticized Trump's assertions.

Global health bodies, including the WHO and EU officials, are working to correct the misconceptions, emphasizing no causal link exists between acetaminophen and autism. Experts encourage focusing on proven science, citing untreated fever during pregnancy as a greater risk factor for birth defects.

