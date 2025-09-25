Left Menu

Pregnancy Health: Tylenol Debate Sparks Concern Over Autism Link

The debate over Tylenol's safety during pregnancy has intensified following President Trump's remarks about a potential autism link, despite lacking scientific support. Medical professionals are addressing concerns among pregnant patients, emphasizing the absence of a proven causal relationship. Healthcare organizations and agencies have rebuffed the claims, maintaining current guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:51 IST
Pregnancy Health: Tylenol Debate Sparks Concern Over Autism Link
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Trump's comments have stirred a heated debate regarding the safety of Tylenol use during pregnancy. Despite a lack of scientific evidence linking the medication to autism, pregnant women are expressing increased concern and questioning their healthcare providers.

Medical professionals, including Dr. Rana Alissa and Dr. Rachel Blake, are reassuring patients about Tylenol's safety, even as misinformation spreads. Organizations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, alongside drug maker Kenvue, have criticized Trump's assertions.

Global health bodies, including the WHO and EU officials, are working to correct the misconceptions, emphasizing no causal link exists between acetaminophen and autism. Experts encourage focusing on proven science, citing untreated fever during pregnancy as a greater risk factor for birth defects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC reserves verdict on eligibility issue of judicial officers for post of district judges under bar quota.

SC reserves verdict on eligibility issue of judicial officers for post of di...

 India
2
Alexander Isak Set for Premier League Debut Amid Liverpool's Run

Alexander Isak Set for Premier League Debut Amid Liverpool's Run

 United Kingdom
3
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House

Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House

 Global
4
Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to prison even if he appeals, reports AP.

Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025