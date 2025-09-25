Left Menu

H&M Sets Sights on Emerging Markets for Growth

Fashion giant H&M is targeting emerging markets like Brazil and India to counter weak consumer spending in Europe and U.S. tariffs affecting demand. CEO Daniel Erver's strategy includes opening new stores and expanding premium brand Cos into India, while managing a reduced global footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

H&M is shifting its focus to emerging markets such as Brazil and India to offset declining consumer spending in Europe and tariff issues impacting the U.S. market, according to CEO Daniel Erver.

The fashion retailer recently inaugurated its first Brazilian store and plans further expansion, signaling a strategic push into Latin America.

With plans for its premium brand Cos to debut in India, H&M is betting on the growth potential in these developing regions while addressing its global store count reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

