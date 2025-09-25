H&M Sets Sights on Emerging Markets for Growth

H&M is shifting its focus to emerging markets such as Brazil and India to offset declining consumer spending in Europe and tariff issues impacting the U.S. market, according to CEO Daniel Erver.

The fashion retailer recently inaugurated its first Brazilian store and plans further expansion, signaling a strategic push into Latin America.

With plans for its premium brand Cos to debut in India, H&M is betting on the growth potential in these developing regions while addressing its global store count reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)