H&M Sets Sights on Emerging Markets for Growth
Fashion giant H&M is targeting emerging markets like Brazil and India to counter weak consumer spending in Europe and U.S. tariffs affecting demand. CEO Daniel Erver's strategy includes opening new stores and expanding premium brand Cos into India, while managing a reduced global footprint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:22 IST
H&M is shifting its focus to emerging markets such as Brazil and India to offset declining consumer spending in Europe and tariff issues impacting the U.S. market, according to CEO Daniel Erver.
The fashion retailer recently inaugurated its first Brazilian store and plans further expansion, signaling a strategic push into Latin America.
With plans for its premium brand Cos to debut in India, H&M is betting on the growth potential in these developing regions while addressing its global store count reductions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- H&M
- emerging markets
- Brazil
- India
- expansion
- Daniel Erver
- fashion
- retail
- store growth
- tariffs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Standard Chartered Focuses on Digital Growth and Strategic Expansion
EPack Prefab Technologies: Promising IPO with Strategic Expansion Plans
Standard Chartered Eyes Consolidation Over Expansion in India
Fynd Revolutionizes Retail with GCC Expansion
Birkenstock Marches Ahead: Boosted Revenue and Expansion Plans