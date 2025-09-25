Left Menu

AIIMS: A Beacon of Innovation and Ethical Leadership

AIIMS, a leading medical institute, celebrated its 70th Foundation Day, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and ethical healthcare leadership. The director highlighted AIIMS’s advancements in AI-driven healthcare, patient-centric care, and global collaborations. The ongoing faculty expansion and digital governance initiatives further underscore its role as an industry pioneer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:09 IST
AIIMS: A Beacon of Innovation and Ethical Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS, a top medical institution in India, marks its 70th Foundation Day with a focus on innovation and ethical leadership. Director Dr. M Srinivas emphasizes the institute's role as a 'lighthouse of hope,' committed to translating research into real-world applications.

The theme, 'Making Health Research Relevant and Real-World in a Complex Milieu,' highlights AIIMS's drive to bridge the gap between research and practical healthcare solutions. Innovations such as AI-powered diagnostics and robotic surgeries reflect their dedication to patient-centric care.

Celebrated as the No. 1 medical institution for seven consecutive years, AIIMS continues to lead with faculty expansions, multidisciplinary research collaborations, and advancements in digital healthcare governance, solidifying its status as a global healthcare model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jannik Sinner Shines as Alcaraz Battles Injury at China Open

Jannik Sinner Shines as Alcaraz Battles Injury at China Open

 China
2
Governor Arlekar Criticizes Kerala Government on Cultural Grounds

Governor Arlekar Criticizes Kerala Government on Cultural Grounds

 India
3
Kolkata Metro Boosts Connectivity for Durga Puja Revelers

Kolkata Metro Boosts Connectivity for Durga Puja Revelers

 India
4
Meerut Men Arrested for Circulating Misleading Videos to Incite Communal Tensions

Meerut Men Arrested for Circulating Misleading Videos to Incite Communal Ten...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025