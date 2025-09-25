AIIMS: A Beacon of Innovation and Ethical Leadership

AIIMS, a top medical institution in India, marks its 70th Foundation Day with a focus on innovation and ethical leadership. Director Dr. M Srinivas emphasizes the institute's role as a 'lighthouse of hope,' committed to translating research into real-world applications.

The theme, 'Making Health Research Relevant and Real-World in a Complex Milieu,' highlights AIIMS's drive to bridge the gap between research and practical healthcare solutions. Innovations such as AI-powered diagnostics and robotic surgeries reflect their dedication to patient-centric care.

Celebrated as the No. 1 medical institution for seven consecutive years, AIIMS continues to lead with faculty expansions, multidisciplinary research collaborations, and advancements in digital healthcare governance, solidifying its status as a global healthcare model.

