Siemens Healthineers: Transforming Indian Healthcare with Advanced Imaging

In India, Siemens Healthineers is revolutionizing healthcare by advancing medical imaging technology to provide precise, timely diagnostics. This approach aims to meet the growing demand caused by the increase in chronic diseases and population growth. Their new campaign addresses patient anxiety regarding diagnostic scans.

Updated: 26-09-2025 16:29 IST
Siemens Healthineers is at the forefront of transforming Indian healthcare through advanced medical imaging technologies. The initiative, driven by a higher awareness of precise diagnostics and an increase in chronic diseases, aims to make quality diagnostics more accessible across the country.

According to Hariharan Subramanian, Managing Director of Siemens Healthcare, the dual challenge of a growing population and rising chronic illnesses positions advanced imaging as crucial in shaping the future of healthcare in India. He emphasized the importance of early and accurate diagnosis in achieving better health outcomes.

The company is also tackling 'scanxiety' with their 'Knowing is Comforting' campaign, designed to alleviate the anxiety associated with diagnostic scans. The campaign seeks to educate patients on the benefits of imaging modalities like Mammography, MRI, CT, and PET CT scans, promoting a sense of comfort and reassurance.

