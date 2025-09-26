Left Menu

Miraculous Heart Surgery: Prisoner Survives with Needles Embedded

Doctors in Indore successfully removed three needles embedded in a prisoner's heart for a year, following a financial dispute. This complex surgery, described as miraculous, saved the man's life. The operation, similar to open-heart surgery, was conducted at the Government Super Specialty Hospital.

  • India

A team of doctors at a government hospital in Indore performed a miraculous surgery to remove three needles embedded in the heart of a 29-year-old prisoner. This complex procedure took place after the man suffered for a year due to an attack involving an airgun-like weapon.

Dr. Sumit Pratap Singh described the operation as akin to an open-heart surgery, requiring eight hours to successfully remove the needles, which measured between one and 2.5 inches long. The patient, involved in a financial conflict, is now recovering well.

The incident, stemming from a monetary argument in Delhi, initially saw the prisoner shot with multiple needles. While most were extracted, these three remained lodged in his heart, causing inflammation. Officials are astounded at his survival and subsequent recovery.

