Rising Stroke Cases in India: A Preventable Crisis

In India, stroke cases are escalating, particularly affecting individuals in their 40s and 50s, according to medical experts. At the 'Neurovascon 2025' conference, Dr. Bhavana Diyora stressed that early diagnosis and treatment within the 'golden hour' are crucial for increasing survival rates and minimizing long-term complications.

Highlighting the importance of swift medical intervention, Dr. Diyora noted, 'Stroke is preventable and treatable if addressed promptly. Lifestyle changes and awareness can significantly reduce risks.' Prevention methods include managing blood pressure, dietary adjustments, and regular exercise. She warned that delays in recognition and treatment reduce the chances of full recovery.

The World Health Organization links stroke as the second leading global cause of death. Data from the Cerebrovascular Society of India indicates that stroke ranks fourth in causes of death and fifth in disability causes within the nation. Experts attribute this rise to hypertension, diabetes, and lifestyle changes due to urbanization.