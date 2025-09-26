Left Menu

Delhi Strengthens Health Infrastructure with 150 New Dialysis Machines

The Delhi government has installed 150 new hemodialysis machines across six major hospitals, increasing dialysis capacity and reducing wait times for patients. This expansion is part of the Sewa Pakhwada 2025 initiative, benefiting over 1,500 patients daily. The 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign continues to promote family health and nutrition.

Delhi Strengthens Health Infrastructure with 150 New Dialysis Machines
The Delhi government has taken a significant step in enhancing its healthcare infrastructure by installing 150 new hemodialysis machines across six major government hospitals. This expansion will enable over 1,500 patients to receive life-saving dialysis treatments daily, as part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada 2025 initiative.

This improvement has dramatically reduced waiting times, ensuring timely and efficient treatment for residents across the city. Burari Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, and others have benefited from the increased capacity, with a total of 300 dialysis machines now available to serve thousands of patients in need of critical care.

State Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh expressed confidence that these efforts, alongside the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign, will continue to advance public health. The campaign emphasizes women's and children's health, providing nutrition kits and consultations to improve family health and prevent diseases like tuberculosis.

