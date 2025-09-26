Delhi Strengthens Health Infrastructure with 150 New Dialysis Machines

The Delhi government has taken a significant step in enhancing its healthcare infrastructure by installing 150 new hemodialysis machines across six major government hospitals. This expansion will enable over 1,500 patients to receive life-saving dialysis treatments daily, as part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada 2025 initiative.

This improvement has dramatically reduced waiting times, ensuring timely and efficient treatment for residents across the city. Burari Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, and others have benefited from the increased capacity, with a total of 300 dialysis machines now available to serve thousands of patients in need of critical care.

State Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh expressed confidence that these efforts, alongside the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign, will continue to advance public health. The campaign emphasizes women's and children's health, providing nutrition kits and consultations to improve family health and prevent diseases like tuberculosis.

