Nadda Chairs 2nd Steering Committee of National One Health Mission in Delhi

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, chaired the Second Meeting of the Executive Steering Committee of the National One Health Mission (NOHM) in New Delhi today. The high-level meeting brought together senior officials, scientific experts, and representatives from multiple Ministries to review progress and chart the path forward for one of India’s most ambitious cross-sectoral health initiatives.

Interconnected Approach to Health

Opening the discussions, Shri Nadda emphasized that the National One Health Mission recognizes the interdependence of human, animal, plant, and environmental health. He noted that modern health security challenges, from pandemics to biosecurity threats, cannot be solved in silos. “It is only by working together that we can anticipate, prevent, and respond to future threats,” he said.

The Minister acknowledged the progress made so far in creating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), roadmaps, and structured pathways for implementation. He urged participants to strengthen State-level engagement, as States are critical in translating the Mission’s vision into tangible on-ground outcomes. “A futuristic and anticipatory thought process is crucial to the success of the Mission,” he added.

Key Leaders and Expert Inputs

Prof. Ajay Sood , Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India, highlighted that the Mission’s primary objective is to enhance pandemic preparedness by strengthening integrated disease surveillance and control systems across human, animal, and plant health. He stressed the importance of local ownership at the State level to ensure early detection and rapid response.

Prof. V.K. Paul , Member, NITI Aayog, called upon participants to identify and bridge gaps in integrated disease management . He also stressed the need to focus on wildlife disease surveillance, wastewater-based epidemiology, and new approaches to biosecurity in light of emerging global threats.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl , Secretary, Department of Health Research (DHR) & Director General, ICMR, presented updates since the first steering committee meeting in July 2024 . These included: Expansion of the national BSL-3 laboratory network . A large-scale mock drill, Vishanu Yudh Abhyas, conducted in August 2024 . Syndromic surveillance projects through multi-departmental collaborations .

Dr. Tanmay Kumar, Secretary, MoEFCC, showcased environmental initiatives under the One Health framework, demonstrating how climate and ecosystem health directly influence human and animal health outcomes.

Inter-Sectoral Collaboration in Action

Presentations from the Department of Health & Family Welfare (DoHFW) and the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) highlighted successful models of cross-sectoral coordination. These included integrating surveillance data, creating common platforms for disease monitoring, and expanding training for frontline workers in both human and animal health systems.

The Mission now involves 16 Ministries and Departments, all working under the coordination of DHR as the nodal department. This broad coalition reflects the government’s recognition that public health is intertwined with agriculture, livestock, environment, and climate policy.

A Transformative Mission for Viksit Bharat

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the National One Health Mission has positioned India as a global frontrunner in health security. By integrating human, animal, and environmental health, NOHM aims to:

Strengthen pandemic preparedness .

Enhance biosecurity frameworks .

Foster sustainable development and resilient ecosystems .

Align India’s health strategies with global standards and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shri Nadda concluded the meeting by reiterating the government’s unwavering support: “NOHM is not just about health—it is about the security, prosperity, and sustainability of our nation. Together, we must ensure that this mission becomes a model for the world.”

The second Executive Steering Committee meeting reaffirmed the Mission’s role as a transformative initiative in safeguarding India’s future health security. With multi-ministry collaboration, scientific innovation, and local-level engagement, the National One Health Mission is building a robust, integrated system capable of addressing current challenges and anticipating future threats.