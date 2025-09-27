Lilavati Hospital Hosts Free Heart Health Camp for World Heart Day

As World Heart Day approaches, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre is set to provide a community service by hosting a Free Heart Health Camp for over 800 citizens. The initiative is designed to offer vital screenings such as ECG and cholesterol tests free of charge, aiming to aid in early detection and spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases.

The camp is spearheaded by Smt. Charuben Mehta, Permanent Founder Trustee for Life and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, with her son, Shri Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee, inaugurating the event. It illustrates the ongoing legacy and commitment to community health established by the late Shri Kishorbhai Mehta and Smt. Charuben Mehta.

Shri Rajiv Mehta emphasized the significance of maintaining heart health, inviting people to pay attention to the organ that sustains life. Lilavati Hospital, a leading multi-speciality healthcare institution, continues its mission of 'healing with humanity,' promoting prevention as the first medicine. The camp is scheduled for September 28, 2025, at the hospital's Bandra West location in Mumbai.

