Government Neglect: Ailing Healthcare System in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has sharply criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of dismantling the state's healthcare system. He alleged that even prominent government hospitals are struggling to provide basic facilities to patients.

In his statement, the former chief minister highlighted that institutions such as SGPGI, King George's Medical University, and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute in Lucknow face shortages including vital equipment like ventilators and beds. He expressed concerns over the absence of adequate medical personnel in district hospitals and medical colleges.

Yadav claimed that the BJP's lack of financial support undermines healthcare facilities, pushing citizens towards unreliable private hospitals. Despite the state claiming a surplus budget, resource allocation and recruitment remain inadequate, he stated. Yadav called for a political change to restore confidence in the government healthcare system.