Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition
Lupin's subsidiary, Nanomi BV, is set to acquire VISUfarma BV for 190 million euros, aiming to enhance its European market presence. The acquisition will broaden Lupin's specialty franchise in ophthalmology, leveraging VISUfarma's portfolio in eye health and advancing global growth strategies in the sector.
Pharmaceutical giant Lupin has announced its subsidiary's agreement to fully acquire VISUfarma BV, an Amsterdam-based ophthalmology product firm, for 190 million euros. This strategic acquisition will broaden Lupin's specialty franchise, as it seeks to expand its European market presence and capitalize on VISUfarma's extensive portfolio.
Nanomi BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, signed the definitive agreement with VISUfarma, a company backed by healthcare investor GHO Capital Partners LLP. The deal aligns with Lupin's strategy to diversify and strengthen its business by tapping into the lucrative ophthalmology market.
The acquisition positions Lupin to benefit from projected global growth in eye health, driven by demographic changes and increased awareness of preventive care. It further aims to enhance its presence in key European markets, including Italy, UK, Spain, Germany, and France, buoyed by VISUfarma's established operations.
