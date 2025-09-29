Global Recognition: Dr. D. Y. Patil Scientists Shine in Stanford Rankings

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Pune takes pride in announcing that three of its leading scientists have received significant recognition in Stanford University's global rankings of top researchers. Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, Dr. Sachin Atre, and Dr. Amitav Banerjee are now listed among the top 2% global scientists, highlighting the institution's excellence in global health research.

Dr. Amitav Banerjee, notably acknowledged for his career-long contributions, specializes in epidemiology, with a focus on epidemics like typhoid and hepatitis. His research has been extensively cited, especially his studies on viral hepatitis and tribal malaria. Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi is celebrated for her innovative work in public health and traditional medicine, while Dr. Sachin Atre has made substantial strides in tuberculosis research.

The recognition of these scientists underscores Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College's dedication to fostering a robust research ecosystem. The accolades received by Dr. Banerjee, Dr. Chaturvedi, and Dr. Atre place the institution on the global map of scientific achievement, reinforcing its role in driving forward medical and scientific excellence.