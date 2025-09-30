Elixir Wellness: Redefining Healthcare in India with Luxury and Science

Mumbai, September 2025: Elixir Wellness, established by public health expert Tanya Khubchandani, has been honored as Healthcare Startup of the Year at the Entrepreneur India 2025 Awards. The accolade highlights its influential role in transforming India's health sector by merging longevity science, regenerative medicine, and luxury wellness.

Expressing her gratitude, Khubchandani stated, "This award underscores our dedication to making holistic preventive care and regenerative medicine accessible. We aim to inspire a shift in India's wellness perspective, promoting it as a lifetime investment rather than a quick solution."

Since its launch in 2021, Elixir Wellness has expanded with centers in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad, offering a range of therapies from biohacking to advanced aesthetics, all under expert medical supervision, delivering outcomes beyond superficial beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)