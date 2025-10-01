Left Menu

Pfizer Agrees to Cut Drug Prices in Medicaid Deal with Trump Administration

Pfizer has agreed to reduce prices for prescription drugs in the Medicaid program following negotiations with the Trump administration. The deal includes a three-year grace period during which Pfizer's products won't face specific tariffs. Trump aims to implement 'most-favored-nation' pricing to match lower international drug costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:05 IST
Pfizer Agrees to Cut Drug Prices in Medicaid Deal with Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a consequential move, Pfizer announced a reduction in the prices of prescription drugs within the Medicaid program, following successful negotiations with the Trump administration. This new arrangement will ensure that new medicines are sold at a 'most-favored-nation' price, significantly aligning U.S. drug prices with lower international rates.

President Donald Trump, speaking alongside Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, emphasized the nation's refusal to further subsidize global healthcare costs. This initiative forms part of a broader strategy by the administration to pressure other pharmaceutical companies to adopt similar price reductions, offering protection against impending tariffs in return.

In a strategic shift, Pfizer committed to a $70 billion investment in research, development, and domestic manufacturing. A three-year grace period has been granted where Pfizer's products won't incur specific pharmaceutical-targeted tariffs. The announcement has sparked proactive adjustments in the industry, potentially signaling the beginning of a more substantial overhaul in U.S. drug pricing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

 Global
2
Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

 Global
3
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
4
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025