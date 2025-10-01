Indonesian School Meal Program Sparks Health Concerns
Indonesia's free school meals program has faced public outcry due to over 9,000 food poisoning cases this year, a higher figure than previously reported. Lawmakers urge improvement in food standards, as the government defends the program's small percentage of affected children.
Indonesia's ambitious school meal initiative, aimed at providing nutrition to students nationwide, has come under intense scrutiny following reports of over 9,000 cases of food poisoning. The country's food and drug agency revealed these alarming figures, which prompted calls for immediate action to enhance food safety standards.
Addressing the parliament, Taruna Ikrar, head of the agency, explained that most issues arose from the kitchens involved in the program. Many of these kitchens had only recently begun operating and were associated with lapses in food handling procedures, including delayed meal distribution and improper ingredient storage.
Despite the public outcry and rising pressure, President Prabowo Subianto has continued to defend the program, emphasizing the small percentage of affected children. With only a fraction of the kitchens certified for hygiene, lawmakers have raised concerns about the need for stricter standards and regulations.
