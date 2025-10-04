Crackdown on Contaminated Cough Syrups in Uttarakhand Amid Child Deaths

In response to the tragic cases of child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Uttarakhand government has launched extensive raids on medical stores and drug distributors throughout the state. The crackdown aims to address concerns over potentially contaminated cough syrups, a matter of urgent public health significance.

Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Uttarakhand's Health Secretary and FDA Commissioner, has directed drug inspectors to systematically collect and test samples of cough syrups from local hospitals and pharmacies. This proactive measure seeks to eliminate harmful medicines from circulation and ensure public safety. Concurrently, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has commenced risk-based inspections in six states to address quality control issues.

Health officials have emphasized their commitment to safeguarding children's health, urging doctors not to prescribe banned syrups. The public is advised to consult healthcare professionals before administering any medication to children. The collaborative efforts involving multiple central and state agencies aim to identify and rectify quality assurance gaps within the drug supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)