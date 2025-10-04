Left Menu

Crackdown on Contaminated Cough Syrups in Uttarakhand Amid Child Deaths

The Uttarakhand government has initiated state-wide raids on medical stores following reports of child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups. Orders have been given to collect and test samples from stores and hospitals. The central drug regulator is inspecting manufacturing units, while doctors are urged to avoid prescribing banned syrups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:00 IST
Crackdown on Contaminated Cough Syrups in Uttarakhand Amid Child Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic cases of child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Uttarakhand government has launched extensive raids on medical stores and drug distributors throughout the state. The crackdown aims to address concerns over potentially contaminated cough syrups, a matter of urgent public health significance.

Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Uttarakhand's Health Secretary and FDA Commissioner, has directed drug inspectors to systematically collect and test samples of cough syrups from local hospitals and pharmacies. This proactive measure seeks to eliminate harmful medicines from circulation and ensure public safety. Concurrently, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has commenced risk-based inspections in six states to address quality control issues.

Health officials have emphasized their commitment to safeguarding children's health, urging doctors not to prescribe banned syrups. The public is advised to consult healthcare professionals before administering any medication to children. The collaborative efforts involving multiple central and state agencies aim to identify and rectify quality assurance gaps within the drug supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
3
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
4
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025