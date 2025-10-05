Clampdown on Cough Syrup Quality: Ministry Sets Strict Compliance Rules
The Union Health Ministry emphasizes the need for drug manufacturers to adhere to Revised Schedule M in the wake of child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups. A high-level meeting with state officials reviewed drug quality compliance, focusing on rational use among children and regulatory actions against violators.
The Union Health Ministry has stressed the enforcement of Revised Schedule M compliance among drug manufacturers, following concerns about the contamination of cough syrups linked to child deaths.
Led by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, a high-level meeting reviewed drug quality norms and urged rational use of cough syrups, especially in children, to prevent unnecessary pharmacological treatment.
Investigations revealed Nine out of ten tested samples met quality standards, with regulatory action initiated against one violative sample. The central team's inspection and ongoing awareness efforts highlight the serious stance on drug manufacturing regulation.
