Tragedy Strikes: ICU Fire Claims Six Lives

A devastating fire broke out in the ICU of Sawai Man Singh Hospital, resulting in the deaths of six patients due to a suspected short circuit. Hospital staff managed to evacuate the remaining patients, averting further disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 04:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident claimed six lives at Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday night, officials revealed. The blaze started in the ICU on the second floor of the trauma centre.

According to Dr. Anurag Dhakad, the trauma centre's in-charge, 11 patients were present in the ICU at the time. Six individuals, including two women and four men, lost their lives.

The fire's primary cause is believed to be a short circuit. Remaining patients were safely evacuated from two ICUs, thanks to the quick response of the hospital staff.

