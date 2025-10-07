Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhindwara: Toxic Cough Syrup Claims Young Lives

Two more children from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, died after consuming toxic cough syrup, raising the toll to 16. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case, and local officials are facing suspensions and arrests as part of the ongoing investigation involving the Coldrif syrup manufacturer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two more children from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara have succumbed to kidney failure after consuming contaminated cough syrup, increasing the death toll in the district to 16, according to official sources.

The latest fatalities include Jayusha Yaduvanshi, aged two from Junnardeo, and two-and-a-half-year-old Dhani Deharia from Tamia block. Both children were being treated in Nagpur hospitals, with five others reported in critical condition.

The state government has suspended several FDA officials and launched an inquiry, while local doctor Praveen Soni faces arrest for negligence. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to investigate the Tamil Nadu-based Coldrif syrup manufacturer, already facing legal action.

