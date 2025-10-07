Left Menu

Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Nagaland's Deputy CM TR Zeliang underscored his government's dedication to enhancing healthcare to tackle emerging issues like climate change. At a forum with the World Bank, Zeliang highlighted the importance of efficient health financing, lauded the RBF model's impact, and urged Northeast states towards collaborative healthcare innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:03 IST
Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang has affirmed the state's commitment to building a resilient healthcare system to tackle emerging challenges, notably climate change. He made this declaration at the inaugural Health Financing Forum for Cross-State Learning in the Northeast Region, organized by the Nagaland government and the World Bank.

Zeliang emphasized the importance of focusing on preventive and primary healthcare, improving hospital management, and strengthening referral systems. Highlighting the role of efficient health financing, he praised the World Bank's Result-Based Financing (RBF) model for enhancing accountability and performance in healthcare service delivery.

The two-day forum aimed at exchanging ideas among regional health professionals and policymakers. Zeliang urged Northeast states to develop region-specific strategies and innovations, focusing on reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and ensuring financial protection for vulnerable communities. The event also saw the release of the FinHealth Assessment Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the region's health financing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
2
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
3
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
4
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025