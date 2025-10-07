Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang has affirmed the state's commitment to building a resilient healthcare system to tackle emerging challenges, notably climate change. He made this declaration at the inaugural Health Financing Forum for Cross-State Learning in the Northeast Region, organized by the Nagaland government and the World Bank.

Zeliang emphasized the importance of focusing on preventive and primary healthcare, improving hospital management, and strengthening referral systems. Highlighting the role of efficient health financing, he praised the World Bank's Result-Based Financing (RBF) model for enhancing accountability and performance in healthcare service delivery.

The two-day forum aimed at exchanging ideas among regional health professionals and policymakers. Zeliang urged Northeast states to develop region-specific strategies and innovations, focusing on reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and ensuring financial protection for vulnerable communities. The event also saw the release of the FinHealth Assessment Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the region's health financing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)