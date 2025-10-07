Viral Fever Outbreak Claims Seven Lives in Rasiya Khanpur

In a tragic turn of events, a viral fever outbreak in Rasiya Khanpur has claimed the lives of seven villagers, with three recent deaths intensifying concerns. Health officials in Bisalpur confirmed the unfortunate development, spurring ongoing investigations to determine the deadly fever's cause.

Among the latest victims are 20-year-old Sakina, who passed away en route to Bareilly, 60-year-old Pooti Begum, who succumbed at home, and 22-year-old Rehan Hussain, who died after a hospital admission. The village continues to face health challenges as officials establish health camps and closely monitor the situation.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alok Kumar Sharma, reported field inspections underway, while Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nagendra Pandey and Community Health Centre Chief Lekhraj have visited the affected families to provide support. As anxiety mounts, the local administration is focused on identifying the fever's origin and mitigating further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)