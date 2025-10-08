Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Factory Sealed After Fatal Cough Syrup Contamination

The Tamil Nadu government has taken action to seal a drug manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram after reports that 20 children in Madhya Pradesh died from consuming a contaminated cough syrup.

The tragedy has spurred the formation of a Special Investigation Team by Madhya Pradesh Police, who are set to inspect the factory soon. The children reportedly died from kidney failure due to the tainted syrup.

Tamil Nadu's Food Safety and Drug Administration had earlier flagged the syrup as adulterated, leading to a ban on its sales and a forced halt in production. The affected pharmaceutical company has yet to issue a public response.