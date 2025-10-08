Left Menu

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Factory Sealed After Fatal Cough Syrup Contamination

The Tamil Nadu government has sealed a pharmaceutical factory in Kancheepuram following the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh who consumed a contaminated cough syrup. The syrup was found to be adulterated, prompting a sales ban and production halt. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:00 IST
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Factory Sealed After Fatal Cough Syrup Contamination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has taken action to seal a drug manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram after reports that 20 children in Madhya Pradesh died from consuming a contaminated cough syrup.

The tragedy has spurred the formation of a Special Investigation Team by Madhya Pradesh Police, who are set to inspect the factory soon. The children reportedly died from kidney failure due to the tainted syrup.

Tamil Nadu's Food Safety and Drug Administration had earlier flagged the syrup as adulterated, leading to a ban on its sales and a forced halt in production. The affected pharmaceutical company has yet to issue a public response.

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Software Engineer's Untimely Demise

Tragic End: Software Engineer's Untimely Demise

 India
2
'Neeriddre Nale': A Revolutionary Initiative for Water Conservation in Karnataka

'Neeriddre Nale': A Revolutionary Initiative for Water Conservation in Karna...

 India
3
Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India

Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India

 Global
4
India Eyes Mars: Mangalyaan 2 Project Timeline Unveiled

India Eyes Mars: Mangalyaan 2 Project Timeline Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025