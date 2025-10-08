Toxic Alert: Dangerous Cough Syrups in Telangana
Telangana's Drugs Control Administration has issued a warning against two cough syrups found to contain toxic Diethylene Glycol. Manufactured by Gujarat-based companies, these syrups, 'Relife' and 'Respifresh TR', are linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh. Public urged to stop use and report to authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has issued a public alert against two cough syrups following reports of adulteration. The syrups are said to contain Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance, according to a release by the Drug Testing Laboratory of Madhya Pradesh.
The administration has strongly advised the public to cease use of these syrups and report any possession to the nearest Drugs Control Authority. The products in question are 'Relife' (Batch No.: LSL25160) and 'Respifresh TR' (Batch No.: R01GL2523) produced by Gujarat-based pharmaceutical companies.
This alert follows a similar warning about 'Coldrif' cough syrup after child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Authorities are taking precautionary measures to prevent further incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
