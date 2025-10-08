Pharma Firm Faces Investigation for Allegedly Toxic Cough Syrup

A pharmaceutical company based in Chennai is facing scrutiny after its cough syrup was allegedly linked to multiple child deaths in Madhya Pradesh. Tamil Nadu authorities sealed the factory as investigations into the production of the controversial medicine, named Coldrif, continue.

The Tamil Nadu government issued a second show cause notice to the company, threatening criminal action. The State Drug Control department found diethylene glycol presence at 48.6% in the syrup, declaring it 'adulterated.' The government has already halted the production and banned sales of Coldrif in several states. The factory faces a potential shutdown pending further investigations and responses to government notices.

A Special Investigation Team from Madhya Pradesh, backed by local police, continues to gather evidence related to the children's deaths due to kidney failure, allegedly after using the syrup. The company's owner is reportedly evading authorities, and investigations include reviewing CCTV footage at the registered office.

(With inputs from agencies.)