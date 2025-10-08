Ebola Outbreak in Congo Shows Signs of Containment
The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo is showing signs of containment as no new cases have been reported since early October 2025. This comes after 64 cases and 43 deaths were recorded. The WHO indicates potential control of transmission in the affected areas.
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo appears to be under control, according to the World Health Organization. Since October 1, there have been no new confirmed or probable cases, the agency reported on Wednesday.
As of October 5, the outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province involved 64 cases, including 11 probable cases and 43 deaths. Of the deaths, 11 were considered probable, the WHO has confirmed.
"By October 5, 2025, ten days have passed without any newly reported cases, indicating potential control of transmission in the affected areas," said the health agency, suggesting containment of the outbreak.
