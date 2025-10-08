Left Menu

Ebola Outbreak in Congo Shows Signs of Containment

The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo is showing signs of containment as no new cases have been reported since early October 2025. This comes after 64 cases and 43 deaths were recorded. The WHO indicates potential control of transmission in the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:47 IST
Ebola Outbreak in Congo Shows Signs of Containment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo appears to be under control, according to the World Health Organization. Since October 1, there have been no new confirmed or probable cases, the agency reported on Wednesday.

As of October 5, the outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province involved 64 cases, including 11 probable cases and 43 deaths. Of the deaths, 11 were considered probable, the WHO has confirmed.

"By October 5, 2025, ten days have passed without any newly reported cases, indicating potential control of transmission in the affected areas," said the health agency, suggesting containment of the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025