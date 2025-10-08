Ebola Outbreak in Congo Shows Signs of Containment

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo appears to be under control, according to the World Health Organization. Since October 1, there have been no new confirmed or probable cases, the agency reported on Wednesday.

As of October 5, the outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province involved 64 cases, including 11 probable cases and 43 deaths. Of the deaths, 11 were considered probable, the WHO has confirmed.

"By October 5, 2025, ten days have passed without any newly reported cases, indicating potential control of transmission in the affected areas," said the health agency, suggesting containment of the outbreak.

