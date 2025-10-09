Left Menu

COVID Booster Shots: Proven Protection for Veterans Amid Rising Skepticism

A study showed updated COVID-19 vaccines reduced severe outcomes, like hospitalizations and deaths among U.S. veterans. Vaccinated veterans were less likely to visit emergency rooms than their unvaccinated counterparts. Though the protective impact has lessened due to increased immunity and virus evolution, vaccines still offer substantial protection.

The updated COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce severe health outcomes, such as hospitalizations and deaths, among U.S. military veterans, according to a comprehensive study released on Wednesday.

Findings published in The New England Journal of Medicine indicate that vaccinated veterans, who received the 2024-2025 boosters by Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech, had fewer emergency room visits compared to unvaccinated individuals infected with COVID-19. The research, involving 164,132 veterans who simultaneously received both a COVID booster and flu shot, underscored the continued relevance of vaccination.

Despite facing ongoing scrutiny over their safety and efficacy, COVID vaccines were found to still offer substantial protection, reducing emergency visits by 29%, hospitalizations by 39%, and deaths by 64%. Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of NEJM, highlighted the vaccines' enduring appeal for middle-aged and older populations, endorsing their role in managing public health.

